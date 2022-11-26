Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Trims Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,461 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $376.91 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.18 and its 200 day moving average is $369.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

