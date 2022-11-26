General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

