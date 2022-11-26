Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $127.67 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.