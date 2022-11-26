Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $292,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,464,000 after buying an additional 338,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,478.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 126,076 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 462.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 58,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.13. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

