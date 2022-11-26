Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $285,000 Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USHY opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

