Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 116.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $228.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.