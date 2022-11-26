The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Raised by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Southern were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $2,316,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,964,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140,045 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.