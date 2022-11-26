Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $737.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $643.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $934.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

