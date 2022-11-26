Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

