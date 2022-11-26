Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,032,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,060 over the last ninety days. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLP. Raymond James raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $836.97 million, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

