Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

