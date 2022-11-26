AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 22.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

