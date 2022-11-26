iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $221.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

