Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

