Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 731.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.