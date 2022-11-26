Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 3,056 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,822 shares of company stock worth $4,733,135. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChampionX Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.64.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

