Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17.

