Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CSX were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

