United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

