NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 14.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 854,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 519,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of NICE by 36.9% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 2,541.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,659,000 after acquiring an additional 473,242 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Stock Down 0.1 %

NICE Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $191.88 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $312.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average of $200.17.

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.