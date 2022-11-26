Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,520 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 77,313 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 341,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 142.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

