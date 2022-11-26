SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Position Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of SLR Investment worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 797,719 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SLR Investment by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 138,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $793.62 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Articles

