iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.23. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

