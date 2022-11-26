United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.