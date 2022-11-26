iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $158.43.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

