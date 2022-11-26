United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,022 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 102.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 498.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Match Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 143.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.