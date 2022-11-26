Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 181.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ingredion by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

