Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,726.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

