Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 49.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $1,568,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Olin Stock Down 0.2 %
OLN opened at $57.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42.
Olin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.
Olin Company Profile
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
