Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $102,000 Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLBY. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $958,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 832.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY Group Profile

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.