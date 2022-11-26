Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,477 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.85 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.