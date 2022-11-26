BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 864,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BOE opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.