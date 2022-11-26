Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,663 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of BankUnited worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 97.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 41.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BankUnited by 165.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.