Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $855.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $769.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $858.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

