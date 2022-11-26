Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,252 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 17.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

