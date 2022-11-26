New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 99,209 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NMFC opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

