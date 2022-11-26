BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.17%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

