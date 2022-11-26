Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Invitae by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 352,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.78 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

