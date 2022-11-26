Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Solo Brands worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $404.82 million and a PE ratio of -52.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solo Brands Profile

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

