Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 374,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,558,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,791,022 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

