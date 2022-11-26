Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $5.70. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 77,859 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Featured Stories
