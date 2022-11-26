Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.91

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as high as $5.70. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 77,859 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $88.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

