China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $6.06. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 201,304 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CAAS. TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

