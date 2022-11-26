China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.53

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $6.06. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 201,304 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CAAS. TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
China Automotive Systems Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $193.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.06.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
