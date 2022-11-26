Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.63

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.63 and traded as high as $36.84. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 23,142 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on NWPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Northwest Pipe Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 19.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
