Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.99

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.99 and traded as high as $52.28. Ducommun shares last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 24,138 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 2.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 740,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

