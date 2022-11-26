SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.10. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 128,693 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on SurgePays to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
SurgePays Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SurgePays (SURG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.