SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.06

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.10. SurgePays shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 128,693 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on SurgePays to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SurgePays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 7.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

