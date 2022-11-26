Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.01. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 333 shares changing hands.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 9.9% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,010,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 91,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 44.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.