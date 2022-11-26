BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.82

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $32.65. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 156,283 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $749.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 119,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

