Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.38

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.38 and traded as high as $32.78. Global Partners shares last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 221,104 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $67,473.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $158,923. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Partners by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global Partners by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Global Partners by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

