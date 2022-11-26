Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.65. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 123,616 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 82.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.