Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $9.65. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 123,616 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Pzena Investment Management Company Profile
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
