Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $9.60. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 386,267 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $200,849.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $445,039.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $200,849.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,292 shares in the company, valued at $361,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,400. Insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

